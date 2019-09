Former Bachelorette contestant Michael Nance passed away Monday morning, as E! Online reports . Nance, who was 31, appeared on the eighth season of the show, which starred Emily Maynard. According to the Austin Police department, who spoke to E! News, the death is not suspicious — Nance was discovered unresponsive, and pronounced deceased less than an hour after the police were called. Cause of death has yet to be released.