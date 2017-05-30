This $6 Foundation Now Comes In Just About EVERY Shade

Ask just about anyone: The struggle to find a foundation that matches your skin tone (especially if you're a woman of color), lasts for hours without sweating off, and doesn't cost more than a month’s gym membership, is very real. So when Maybelline announced a major bump to its Fit Me Foundation shade range on Twitter yesterday, everyone was thrilled.
We launched 16 NEW shades of our #FitMeFoundation! ?????????? Available online at all Maybelline retailers and in-store only at @Walmart. pic.twitter.com/jl99ZTOiMy— Maybelline New York (@Maybelline) May 29, 2017
“We launched 16 NEW shades of our #FitMeFoundation! Available online at all Maybelline retailers and in-store only at @Walmart,” the brand shared, appropriately in all caps.
Even before this latest expansion, the range received high praise for its diverse spectrum of shades from celebrity makeup artists like Carissa Ferreri (who works with Gina Rodriguez and Annette Bening) and Steve Schepis. And they’re not the only ones. Legions of fans also swear by the formula — which is lightweight and buildable, with a demi-matte finish that borders on dewy. Not bad for a foundation that sells for around five bucks.
Rightfully, Twitter and Instagram exploded with “yasssss, please,” “thank yous,” and “I freaking love y’alls” galore.
@Maybelline @Walmart look at those GLORIOUS dark shades bless y'all— ♢ (@blackwidow5019) May 29, 2017
@Maybelline @Walmart YES y'all coming thru with the shades like pic.twitter.com/vvWyoZfThJ— ab (@antoniobtwo) May 29, 2017
While the new shade range is available now at Walmart and in drugstores, it appears to already be flying off the shelves.
@Maybelline @Walmart YOU GUYS ARE OUT ALREADY IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/9uSBoTMffN— Zayla?? (@ptxgloww) May 30, 2017
So act fast if you want to find your match — or just wait a beat or two. Maybelline tweets that the foundations should be plentiful come June.
