Hanson Just Dropped The Sweetest Video Featuring Their 11 Children

In celebration of Hanson’s 25th anniversary (yes, you read that correctly, they’ve been together for more than TWO decades), the group just dropped a new video for their new single, “I Was Born.”
The best part? The brotherly trio — Isaac, Taylor, and Zac — also feature 11 of their 12 children in the sweet black and white video. The youngest of the three brothers, Zac, explained the significance behind the adorable guest stars.
“Featuring our own kids made sense because we knew they would share an honest performance,” he explained to People. “We loved the fact that it added another dimension to the story of pursuing our dreams for the last 25 years.” In an interview earlier this month with ABC News ,the “MMMBop” singers talked about the pitfalls of fame and why they’ll never tire of the catchy tune that catapulted them to fame back in 1997.
“For whatever reason, our perspective on our past must be different from other people, because the expectation seems to be that we will be sick of ['MMMBop'],” said Zac to ABC. “You want to be known for what you’re doing, because you care about what you’re doing. But, what we’re doing right now doesn’t exist with without what we did, right? And so, ‘MMMBop,’ the DNA of ‘MMMBop,’ is as relevant as it’s ever been.”
In the slick video, the proud dads sing alongside their kids of varying ages engrossed in a number of inspiring creative tasks. The kids paint, they box, they take photographs...they do whatever their heart desires. Basically, it has the makings of a perfect Father’s Day anthem.
“There was a lot of excitement across the board from the kids so we tried to just capture that in each appearance, which cover the gamut of their many personalities,” Isaac said to People. “Thankfully for us, they all love the song.”
Judging from the views and reception of the video, it seems fans also love the song. Check it out below.
