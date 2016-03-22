We're sorry to have to break it to you, but for the last 20 years, you've probably been singing Hanson's "MMMBop" all wrong.
In an interview with Vulture celebrating the song's 20th anniversary, Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson got brutally honest about why no one's ever done a good cover of the song. Sorry, even you, One Direction.
"You know why?" Isaac said. "People can’t sing the chorus right. Most of the time, they syncopate it wrong."
Yes, while you were busy trying to figure out the words to "MMMBop," you totally forgot to learn the rhythm.
But the band members do think it's possible to do a good cover of the track, and they'd really like to hear one. "I think 'MMMBop' probably needs a really good cover," Zac said, before his brothers offered up a few possible options for cover artists who could finally do a good job.
"Someone needs to either make it totally their own in a genuinely unique way, or it needs to be a band that has a sensibility for old R&B," Taylor explained. "Fitz and the Tantrums could maybe do it."
"If Bruno Mars were interested," Isaac said, "he’d probably find a way to kill it."
Hear that, Bruno Mars? "MMMBop" needs you. Just make sure you don't mess up the chorus like everyone else does.
