This Clever 5-Year-Old Designed Her Own Graduation Dress

While the little girl's outfit may not have met some more stringent dress codes, it's certainly exuberant and a lot more exciting than the standard-issue graduation robe. Eschewing boring polyester, she designed a gown that incorporates feathers, sequins, and plenty of pink tulle. Everyone knows that those straight up and down gowns aren't just drab, they're ill-fitting. That's exactly why this little grad opted for a mermaid silhouette. Beneath that sparkling pink bodice, there's a full-on fit-and-flare skirt. She topped off her look with a white headband and the finishing touch was a pair of opera-length white gloves. She's elegant. Sophisticated. Ready for any challenge kindergarten has to offer.