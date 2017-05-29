Saying “I’m sorry” is never easy, which is why resorting to giving a loved one the obligatory bouquet of flowers as an act of contrition is often necessary. But what if, in an effort to apologize, to your partner you mistook a dazzling bundle of crisp purple kale for exotic flowers? Well, that’s exactly what one pure-hearted boyfriend did for his girlfriend and, well, Twitter couldn’t handle it.
After a spat with her boyfriend, Jamarcus Guillory, Jailyn Hernandez, 19, tweeted about being given the nutrition-dense salad vegetable as a peace offering on Twitter.
“My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it's lettuce,” she said in a tweet accompanied by several laugh-cry emoji. The message went viral and has (so far) been retweeted more than 40,000 times.
My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it's lettuce ???????? pic.twitter.com/jLu7GKxWN9— jay ? (@JayJailyn) May 22, 2017
“She was like ‘this is lettuce,'" said the 20-year-old Guillory to BuzzFeed about the adorable embarrassment. “I was like 'this is pretty cool.' I thought she was going to love it man, and she just started laughing,” he said.
The girlfriend’s mother also found the mishap rather endearing noting to BuzzFeed that he was a “good guy.”
Twitter had a field day with the botanical failure, though, because this “lettuce” doubles as an edible gift that’s healthier than your run-of-the-mill box of chocolate, the gesture was also kind of genius.
@JayJailyn I prefer this. It's pretty looking. And i can eat it.— Kennedy Parker (@indykp_17) May 24, 2017
@JayJailyn Shiiiiiit I wish my mans would come home /w some lettuce like that ??— forehead mamí (@mariahparkerxo) May 23, 2017
Hernandez and Guillory were both surprised at the response the tweet received. “I mean we thought it was funny, but I didn’t know it was this funny," she said.
Check out a few of the hilarious responses below.
@jguillory97 @JayJailyn To be fair that's some really pretty lettuce— JoeyBaBoey? (@JosephConran) May 23, 2017
