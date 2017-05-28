Millie Bobby Brown Thrills With This Beyoncé Cover

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is going for the triple threat, but not in that Jennifer Lopez singer/dancer/actor way. Instead, she's pretty much cemented a place in both acting and modeling — and at a recent appearance at Argentina Comic Con in Buenos Aires, she showed that she's got some singing chops, too. Entertainment Tonight reports that the actor sang Beyoncé's version of "Ave Maria" and Katy Perry's "Firework" after the event's Stranger Things panel.
This won't come as a surprise to fans of the star, who previously had a YouTube channel featuring covers of Ed Sheeran and John Legend. Unfortunately, the channel is now defunct, but Teen Vogue notes that Brown has shown off her vocal prowess in a few Instagram videos.
Dressed in a western shirt, Brown looks every bit the crooner as she commands the stage during her impromptu a capella performance. She starts with Bey's "Ave Maria" before seamlessly transitioning to Perry's empowering song. She's got everything down, from the jumps from low to high and the diva mannerisms that prove that she's watched more than her fair share of Perry performances.
Naturally, the gathered crowd was just as excited to her belt through the two power ballads as they were to hear about what's to come on Stranger Things (which just confirmed a third season) and Brown's next project, King of Monsters, a Godzilla sequel.
During her panel, Brown elaborated on her decision to enter the world of showbiz, saying that it started out as a hobby to fill the weekends. It's clearly become more than that — and it looks like it'll go much, much further.
"My dad wanted me to leave the house on Saturdays and he told me to look for an activity," she said, according to Just Jared Jr. "I immediately wanted to be an actress and use this platform to help people."
There's no news on whether or not Brown has an album in the works or a movie musical in the pipeline, but she's proving that she can do it all.
