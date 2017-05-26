Story from Music

Carly Rae Jepsen's New Single "Cut To The Feeling" Is Giving Twitter The Feels

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Look, I'm not saying that Carly Rae Jepsen just saved pop music with her new track "Cut To The Feeling," even though plenty of other people will (rightly) be singing that tune. What I am saying is that Jepsen's new song is straight fire, and deserves every ounce of love that it's getting on social media. The "Call Me Maybe" queen's new song — off the soundtrack of upcoming animated movie Leap!, which also boasts Jepsen as a voiceover actress — is shaking up the internet, and once you hear it, you'll understand why.
The new song leaked back in April, but now you can hear the song for real and not feel even a little bit bad about it. The track hails from EMOTION: Side B, the second half of her album EMOTION that features songs that didn't make the cut the first time around. However, don't think that there is anything subpar about Jepsen's "Cut To The Feeling." With a synthy '80s feel, "Cut To The Feeling" is the perfect song to get you up and dancing — which is perfect for Leap!, since the animated movie is about a quirky aspiring ballerina.
Naturally, Twitter couldn't help but lose it over the new song:
Some are even claiming that Carly has already established the winning song of the summer — even though it's still May.
It should surprise absolutely no one that Jepsen is getting a lot of love on Twitter. While the singer doesn't tend to make it into the tabloids a la some of her popstar peers, she does consistently crank out joyous tunes. (Can you tell I'm a fan? I'm a fan.) In fact, it was only Thursday that Twitter was losing it because Jepsen threatened to not return from her vacation in Italy.
Clearly, we need more Carly Rae in our lives — and "Cut To The Feeling" is the perfect example of the kind of "more" we need.
