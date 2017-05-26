*me listening to "cut to the feeling" by Carly Rae Jepsen at my desk* #cuttothefeeling pic.twitter.com/q4gVmz8OF9— Ben Johnson (@benJAMMIN9135) May 26, 2017
CUT TO THE FEELING IS YET ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF CARLY RAE JEPSEN BEING ?????— Cole Reece? (@colefilmsthings) May 26, 2017
I'M NOT JOKING BITCH. GO BUY CARLY RAE JEPSEN'S NEW SINGLE, "CUT TO THE FEELING" ON ITUNES NOW pic.twitter.com/uJBKAHnd7s— Zach Huerta (@zlhuerta) May 26, 2017
People are showing their love for Carly Rae Jepsen after she released Cut To The Feeling pic.twitter.com/BONbklw40e— M•AR•K (@BusinessSlut) May 26, 2017
Other "artists": " This is totally my year to have the song of the summer"— Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) May 26, 2017
Carly Rae Jepsen: (Causally) drops "Cut to the feeling" pic.twitter.com/1nf0QaatiP
it's wild that "cut to the feeling" is the song of summer and that the first day of summer has been changed to may 26th to reflect this fact— golden boot liker (@wackhumanbeing) May 26, 2017
Me explaining why Cut To The Feeling is a perfect pop anthem and *the* song of Summer 2017 to every man woman and child I interact with pic.twitter.com/zfQwG7LzFc— Luigi (@LuigiM227) May 26, 2017