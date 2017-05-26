Kanye Is Filling Kim's Life With Flower Clouds For Their Anniversary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their third wedding anniversary this week, and it looks like Kanye pulled out all the stops to show his love for his wife.
In Kim's Snapchat story on Thursday, she shared a video of the flowers Kanye sent her to mark the occasion, and the display puts flower walls to shame. The all-white flower collection resembles puffy clouds, and the result is unbelievably gorgeous.
"I mean, how cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers," she says in the Snapchat video. "Happy anniversary."
On the couple's official anniversary, Wednesday, Kardashian shared a sweet Instagram photo of her and Kanye. "3 down, a lifetime to go...," Kardashian captioned the post. In memory of her wedding, the reality star also posted behind the scenes photos of her wedding dress fitting with former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci on her website.
Kim also shared a different photo of herself and Kanye on her website, writing, "Happy three-year anniversary babe! Thank you for being the best husband and father. I love you so much."
In 2014, Kim and Kanye tied the knot in Florence, Italy — and, yes, there was a wall of white flowers at the event. As E! News points out, they're one of Kanye's signature moves; he's given his wife white flowers for Mother's Day and Valentine's Day celebrations over the years.
Naturally, the wedding photo Kardashian shared in 2014 was that year's most-liked Instagram photo. So if you want the likes to roll in on your own 'gram, try adding white flowers into the mix — bonus points if they happen to resemble clouds.
