Kim Kardashian Posted The Sweetest Photo For Her & Kanye's Third Anniversary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and they're just as in love as ever.
Kardashian shared a sweet Instagram photo of the couple on what looks like a date night out. Both of them are sporting wide grins, which, at least for West, is a bit of a rarity.
"3 down, a lifetime to go...," Kardashian captioned the photo, along with a heart emoji. Aww.
The reality star also shared a different photo of herself and her husband on her website. "Happy three-year anniversary babe! Thank you for being the best husband and father. I love you so much," Kardashian wrote in the post.
In honor of the anniversary, Kardashian also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her wedding dress fitting on her personal website. The dress was designed by Riccardo Tisci, who was Givenchy's creative director at the time.
It's hard to believe it's already been three years since these two tied the knot in Florence, Italy. A lot has changed since then — North West has been joined by Saint West, for one — but their love is just as strong.
Here's a wedding photo Kardashian shared a full 156 weeks ago — just try not to swoon. And, lest you've forgotten, this is also your reminder that Kardashian's post was the most-liked photo on Instagram in 2014. (Its 2.4 million likes pale in comparison to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement, though, which brought in more than 11 million Instagram likes.)
As for how they're celebrating the anniversary, the couple recently took their family to Disneyland. What better way to mark the special occasion than by visiting the happiest place on Earth?
