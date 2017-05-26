Liam Payne Introduced Himself To P. Diddy & Diddy Literally Laughed In His Face

One of the coolest parts of being a celebrity would be the ability to nonchalantly introduce yourself to and establish friendships with other celebrities. We imagine there's a sort of unspoken social code between stars: you know you know each other, so you might as well be friendly. And since you're both accustomed to a life of fame and fortune, right away you have something in common. This, sadly, was not quite the case for Liam Payne when he introduced himself to Sean Diddy Combs at a recent party. Evidently, the man formerly known as P. Diddy, formerly known as Swag, formerly known as Puff Daddy, is not a big One Direction fan.
The new dad recalled the cringe-worthy time he met the music mogul during an interview with Australian radio station KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show this week. The incident went down at a star-studded party, the 23-year-old told the hosts. "I went over to speak to him and Jay Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled... the most evil laugh that I've ever heard," Payne said. (#RUDE) "So I'm a little bit fearful of that man." Yes, I think Diddy literally LOLing in anybody's face would incite a little terror.
Adding insult to injury is the fact that Payne had picked the rapper as the most approachable star in his vicinity. There were famous faces everywhere; Diddy was standing by Jay Z and Leonardo DiCaprio. "It was like the most daunting celebrity experience that you could ever imagine," the 1D singer explained. A starstruck Payne decided that Diddy was his best shot at making a connection. "I thought P. Diddy was a safe bet. Obviously I missed the mark a little bit."
Just a little. But you know what? That's actually the most relatable celebrity story we've heard all week. It's weirdly comforting to know that even people as well-known as Payne get flustered at big parties sometimes.
