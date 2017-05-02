Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne finally have a name for their son, and it looks like the five-week-old will be walking on the wild side.
"On Sunday night, a friend said: 'Liam and Cheryl couldn’t decide on a name for ages and kept toing and froing between options," an unnamed source told The Daily Mail. "But they both loved Bear and settled on it a few days ago. Despite the sleepless nights, the couple are completely smitten with little Bear."
The outlet points out that Alicia Silverstone and Kate Winslet, as well as Jamie and Jools Oliver, also have children named Bear. Could it be the next celebrity baby name trend?
There's another famous Bear, too, and he's given Payne the blessing for the unique name he gave his son. Bear Grylls tweeted a message of congratulations for the couple on Tuesday, writing, "Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure..." Payne himself responded to the tweet, writing, "Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss."
Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure... @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne https://t.co/fP4T5FBJjD— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) May 2, 2017
@BearGrylls @CherylOfficial Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss— Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017
The Daily Mail notes that Payne and Grylls have met several times, so it's possible that the Man vs. Wild star was a part of the inspiration behind little Bear Payne's name.
Still, I'd like to think that some of pop culture's other famous bears may have guided the Paynes' naming process. Did they name their son after, say, Winnie the Pooh? Paddington Bear? Baloo? Yogi Bear? The Care Bears? The Berenstain Bears? Fozzie Bear? Okay, you get the idea.
Bear Payne was born on March 22, so he was nameless for quite a while. It's great that the couple finally decided on a name that was unique and special to their family. And who knows — maybe he'll even film a special with Bear Grylls someday.
