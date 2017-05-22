Story from Pop Culture

Liam Payne Forgot He's Been To The Phillippines & Fans Let Him Have It

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock.
One Direction's incredibly passionate fanbase sprawls the globe. And thanks to the band's rigorous international touring schedule over the past few years, many of those overseas fans have gotten to see the 1D boys in the flesh. In fact, the band has performed in so many countries that one of their own is having a tricky time remembering exactly where it is that they've been.
Liam Payne hosted a Facebook Live session on Monday during which he spoke to fans and answered questions. A fan from the Philippines asked the singer where he'd like to travel to. Payne said the Philippines, as he had never been there. And immediately, the corrections started pouring in. Fans commented reminding Payne that he had in fact been to the Philippines — he performed with One Direction in Manila, the nation's capital, in 2015.
Some fans were more forgiving of Payne's memory lapse; others were kinda pissed off. Funny memes and GIF reactions to the gaffe began springing up on Twitter. Payne realized his mistake and apologized for his error. He commented on the Facebook Live video and tweeted: "wow apologies to the Philippines my geography was never my strongest subject. How could I forget beautiful Manila!!"
How could you, Liam? It's harder to believe he forgot playing in Manila when you consider how, as one fan pointed out, Zayn Malik departed the tour right before that show.We're just going to chock this up to Payne being a sleep-deprived new dad — the 23-year-old welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Cheryl Cole back in March.
