The first episode of The Bachelorette season 13 proved that this year, the dating competition is going to be bonkers. During the premiere alone, we swooned, we laughed, we cringed, and we wondered the definition of "whaboom." (My definition: Noun. used purely for entertainment purposes and/or printing T-shirts to sell on Instagram.) The season preview promises an even more intense ride — there's blood, there's villainy, and there's a woman who claims to be the girlfriend of one of the suitors. (We don't know who.) The girlfriend is of particular interest because, well, the reveal is dramatic as hell. This is the kind of melodrama we watch the show for. According to our calculations, we're going to meet this purveyor of truth very soon.