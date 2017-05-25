Chrissy Teigen is many things: a model, a host, a cookbook author, but she is certainly not a matchmaker. This became very clear after Vanity Fair enlisted Teigen to help a speed dater find their match. In the end, she wasn't much help, but she did have us laughing every step of the way, so that's something right?
With help from an earpiece, Teigen, along with friend Derek Blasberg, attempted to coach a man named Danny through a round of speed-dating. They would feed him pickup lines that were supposed to be sure-fire hits with the ladies. You know, like asking a girl if she's still on MySpace and why she's still single, cool stuff like that.
Yep, as you can guess, things got awkward pretty quick. No one wants to be asked if they like Nickelback. That's something you have to learn after a few dates in. But Teigen wasn't holding back from asking some truly weird questions that weren't exactly first date conversation-worthy. For instance, she had Danny ask one woman if she'd rather be cremated, or buried.
You may be surprised to know, though, that the woman who was asked this question, Mary Lou, gave a very honest answer. She'd rather be cremated because she didn't want to "take up space." Something Teigen totally agreed with, which put her on Team Mary Lou. That was until Beatriz sat down and said that she thought Teigen and hubby John Legend were her family goals. “She won,” Teigen said. “She clearly fucking won."
To Danny's credit, he handled all of Teigen's questions like a real champ. Especially since she spent a lot of time laughing into the microphone, which meant he had to go rogue. He was so good at handling awkward conversations and throwing Spice Girls lyrics in randomly that by the end Teigen wanted to date him.
We're pretty sure she's kidding, but we imagine Beatriz would not find this particular joke funny at all.
