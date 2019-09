Though Teigen has days that seem to be all about fun — according to her Snapchat, while in Florida, she pet turtles with Luna and got a henna tattoo with a stranger — she’s also been looking for every opportunity to test recipes for the cookbook. Chrissy recently explained to People that while on tour, she and John have tried to stay in houses instead of hotels whenever possible so that she has a place to work. She said, “I’m trying to finish up the cookbook and I need a kitchen! I want to tweet like, ‘Anyone hear in Clearwater have a kitchen I can use? I have to finish this book!'” We’re pretty sure Teigen would get plenty of generous responses if she actually tweeted such a request, but so far she hasn’t gotten that desperate.