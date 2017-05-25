According to Pop Star Code 647 (b)(4)(C), "Pop stars must share words of wisdom with other pop stars." In strict adherence of this law I just made up, Justin Bieber gave advice to Niall Horan about his upcoming album. Following in the footsteps of former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, Horan is slated to release a new album sometime in the not-too-distant future. He's already shared two songs from the record, but per the advice of fellow icon Justin Bieber, he's taking things slow.
"Bieber told me that you never really know when you’re finished [with an album]," he told Billboard magazine. "He thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got ‘Love Yourself’ at the last minute. I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run ’cause I was writin’ crap stuff up until then."
While Horan may have shifted focus to his solo career, half his heart is still dedicated to One Direction.
"I told my managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, [fuck] what I’m doing," he said. "I don’t give a shit if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that."
However, he doesn't know exactly when that reunion would be. It's not something they've had a conversation about, but he does still see the gang frequently. He lives around the corner from Liam Payne and his son, Bear, and catches up with Harry Styles whenever they find themselves in the same city.
No matter what, Horan has a lot of promise. He won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist in January, so he has the support of dedicated fans for wherever life takes him — and, of course, Justin Bieber.
