One Direction fans are about to have their holiday wishes come true, and it's all thanks to band member Niall Horan. Even though he's currently enjoying solo success, Horan says the group's hiatus will not be permanent.
Horan reportedly told British outlet The Sunday People one simple sentence that is sure to set the hearts of Directioners around the world aflutter. According to The Sun, Horan said, "We will [be] back. We would be silly not to…ridiculous."
He didn't elaborate any further, but according to Billboard, the band is "enjoying" their time off. Horan told the trade at a red carpet event recently, "At the moment, we are all doing our own thing. Harry wanted to do his movie, and everyone is just chilling... I don't think anyone needs to worry about us. We are fine."
Of course, the reunion will likely come without Zayn Malik, as he's made it pretty clear he has no desire to rejoin the group that made him famous. Back in January, he said in an interview with Radio 1 that he wouldn't return "for 25 years," and it seems like several months apart hasn't changed his mind. Last week, Malik threw some not-so-subtle shade at One Direction in the acceptance speech for his first solo award at the American Music Awards as New Artist of the Year, before sharing a cringeworthy handshake with Horan to top the night off.
So what's actually in the works for the biggest boyband of the 20-teens? We'll have to wait and see.
