Zayn Malik Just Threw Some Major Shade One Direction's Way

Zayn Malik won his first award as a solo artist at the American Music Awards, which made it the perfect time to shade One Direction.
When Malik got to the stage to pick up his prize for New Artist Of The Year, he not-so-subtly dissed his former boy-bandmates.
"This one just has my name on it right?" Malik said with a smile as he held his award up to the camera.
Malik then took a slight pause as if to let that little joke really soak in before thanking his family, especially his dad, for supporting him through this "crazy year."
He also thanked his fans for voting, saying he "didn't expect anyone to vote" for him. "I'll put it on my fireplace," he said.
Though he didn't specifically thank his girlfriend Gigi Hadid by name, he did get a big hug and kiss once he walked offstage. An embrace that only gets better in GIF form.
Seems Lady Gaga was right about Malik's night.
