Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid seem to have a big fan in Lady Gaga.
Before hitting the red carpet at the American Music Awards, Gaga tweeted a very supportive message to Malik and Hadid, who is hosting the show.
"@zaynmalik @GiGiHadid have fun tonight u two gorgeous kids!" the Joanne singer wrote. "Celebrate you're on top of the world!"
The heart-eyed emoji combined with a heart and prayer hands added a very nice, cool-mom touch.
Apparently, Gaga's not afraid to admit that she's a Zigi stan.
. @zaynmalik @GiGiHadid have fun tonight u two gorgeous kids! Celebrate you're on top of the world! 😍❤️🙏— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) November 21, 2016
Gaga seems to be gunning for the pair to have a big night, retweeted a message that made her support clear: "I'm voting for @zaynmalik for the new artist of the year @AMAs." There's no mistaking where her allegiance lies tonight. Sorry, Niall Horan.
When Hadid hit the red carpet, she also showed support for her boyfriend. But she did so by playing it very cool. "I don't want to be the embarrassing girlfriend," the model told E!, but she did say she "hopes" he was watching the interview.
One thing is for sure, Malik is definitely following Gaga on Twitter. Malik sent a special message back to the singer: "Sick thanks Gaga good luck tonight!"
I'm voting for @zaynmalik for the new artist of the year @AMAs #AMAs 🏆✨💕 pic.twitter.com/eEwovjWddH— Shii❤︎Thank you Zayn (@zhiira_malik) November 18, 2016
sick thanks Gaga 🤘🏽 good luck tonight ! https://t.co/Zs1osqzqo4— zayn (@zaynmalik) November 21, 2016
