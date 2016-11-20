Gigi Hadid is a pretty impressive young lady. She's an incredibly successful model, a Jenner BFF, and now, an American Music Awards host.
She's also a pretty cool girlfriend. After arriving on the red carpet sans Zayn, Gigi was asked about her solo status.
"I don't want to be the embarrassing girlfriend," she told E!, adding that she "hopes" he's watching, but hasn't been checking in because she's been focusing on her hosting duties. In other words, girl's been busy kicking ass; she doesn't need her man with her to be excited about his nomination for best New Artist of the Year. All signs point to the ultimate "Cool Girl" — as famously described in detail by Gillian Flynn in Gone Girl:
"Being the Cool Girl means I am a hot, brilliant, funny woman who adores football, poker, dirty jokes, and burping, who plays video games, drinks cheap beer, loves threesomes and anal sex, and jams hot dogs and hamburgers into her mouth like she’s hosting the world’s biggest culinary gang bang while somehow maintaining a size 2, because Cool Girls are above all hot. Hot and understanding."
Of course, Flynn's point is that this "Cool Girl" doesn't really exist. Maybe she's just never met Hadid?
Regardless, even Cool Girls need some moral support. So, OG Cool Girl Yolanda Hadid was there to usher her daughter towards her hosting debut.
