I scream, you scream, we all scream for... this brand-new chocolate spread. Okay, so maybe that's not where you thought I was going with this, but once you hear about the latest dessert (or, hey, breakfast) trend, you'll know exactly why it warrants all the yelling. According to Instagram account JunkBanter, your favorite doughnut shop, Krispy Kreme, will release a Nutella-like spread guaranteed to fly off shelves and into people's mouths.
Back in February, Krispy Kreme released two new signature coffee blends that paired perfectly with their original glazed doughnut. In December of 2016, they released a Nutella-flavored doughnut. Now the company is seemingly combining these brilliant ideas to create something you never knew you needed: a coffee and hazelnut-flavored spread you can put on toast, apples, or, hey, even doughnuts.
Advertisement
According to JunkBanter's Instagram post, the first of what seems to be multiple flavors is Caramel Macchiato. Basically, it's like licking a Frappuccino off a spoon.
Foodies are already freaking over the creation, and sharing their delight in the comment section of JunkBanter's post:
"possible nutella replacement?!," one user writes.
"Omg - how decadent," another exclaims.
"This looks absolutely crazy!! I'd so get this!," writes another. "I just hope that this is as good as it sounds, cause this will be a game changer."
A game changer indeed — though I do have questions about what the spread will consist of. How coffee-infused will the product be? Can someone who dislikes the taste of coffee (but adores coffee-flavored things, like ice cream) happily dip their spoon into the sweet treat? Is the spread caffeinated, and, if so, can spreading a bit on an English muffin replace a morning trip to Starbucks?
Unfortunately, we'll have to wait and see. The product has yet to hit shelves, and JunkBanter writes that it will be released at Wal-Mart sometime later this year. Until the time comes, well, there's always Nutella.
Advertisement