Here’s How To Get FREE Krispy Kreme This Month

Krispy Kreme understands that the most important relationship in your life is with doughnuts. That's why the doughnut chain is doing a few different things to help you nurture that relationship throughout February. It is, after all, the month of love.
First, Krispy Kreme is introducing two new coffee blends, which were created specifically to compliment its original glazed doughnut. According to a press release, the new Smooth blend is for those who are looking for a subtle, easy drink. The other blend, known as Rich, is more bold. No matter which one you order, you'll be getting a cup of coffee made with 100 percent Arabica beans.
The second way Krispy Kreme is helping out doughnut nuts this month is by giving out free treats. Starting Monday, February 6, you will get a free original glazed doughnut when you order any size cup of one of the two new coffee blends. This offer will run through February 28, so doughnut forget.
