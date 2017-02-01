You Can Apparently Make A Salad In Just 1 Minute With This Gadget

If you needed something to persuade you to eat more salads, I totally sympathize and am here to tell you that Kickstarter may have just the thing for us. Now, if you have just one minute to spare, you can apparently prepare an impressive salad thanks to an innovation dubbed the 60-Second Salad Maker. The design for the gadget is a simple one. It's just two pieces of white plastic, but together they claim to make better and faster salads than I ever have on my own. One piece of the 60-Second Salad Maker is sort of like a plastic bowl with several slits across it. The slits allow you to rinse your veggies without having to get out a separate strainer. These slits also act as a guide for your knife, so you get evenly sliced veggies every time. And, it's dishwasher safe so clean-up is just as easy as the salad making process. See the device in action here: