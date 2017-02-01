You Can Apparently Make A Salad In Just 1 Minute With This Gadget

If you needed something to persuade you to eat more salads, I totally sympathize and am here to tell you that Kickstarter may have just the thing for us. Now, if you have just one minute to spare, you can apparently prepare an impressive salad thanks to an innovation dubbed the 60-Second Salad Maker. The design for the gadget is a simple one. It's just two pieces of white plastic, but together they claim to make better and faster salads than I ever have on my own. One piece of the 60-Second Salad Maker is sort of like a plastic bowl with several slits across it. The slits allow you to rinse your veggies without having to get out a separate strainer. These slits also act as a guide for your knife, so you get evenly sliced veggies every time. And, it's dishwasher safe so clean-up is just as easy as the salad making process. See the device in action here:
The commercial may be a little dramatic but coming home after a hard day and preparing dinner sometimes feels that hard. It's clear a lot of people agree that salad making could be a faster process because the 60-Second Salad Maker blew its fundraising goal out of the water. FoodBeast reported that the Kickstarter campaign was looking for just $5,000. Now, $185,483 has been pledged. If you need the 60-Second Salad Maker in your life, all you have to do is pledge a minimum of $14 on the Kickstarter page. The gadget is expected to be sent out to backers this coming May. After that, we'll never have to put any effort into our salads ever again.
