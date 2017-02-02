This Sandwich Could Be The Cheesiest Valentine’s Day Gift Ever

Last May, Chomp Eatery in Santa Monica, CA became the first American restaurant to offer the rainbow grilled cheese. The eatery has continued its streak of stunningly combining vibrant colors with ooey-gooey cheese, and this time it's for a special occasion. In honor of Valentine's Day, Chomp Eatery is offering a sandwich dubbed, "Cupid's Melt." This limited time menu item features all the most romantic colors of the rainbow. See for yourself.
We're already down to try Cupid's Melt simply based on how delightful its colors are, but what exactly is inside this pretty mess? According to BuzzFeed Food, it's made with parmesan, provolone, asiago, and fontina cheese. So, yes it is absolutely perfect for the cheesiest holiday of the year.
Chomp Eatery announced via Instagram that the melt will be available for $6 throughout the month of February. Why not take your Valentine there to try out the special sandwich? It looks like it could really melt their heart.
