If You Want A Free Doughnut Tomorrow — Vote!

This election year has been draining — to say the least. But I believe that there are two things we can all come together and agree on. The first: We cannot wait for this to be over. And the second: We love free doughnuts. Curious as to how these two factors could possibly correlate? Well, Krispy Kreme will be celebrating all voters this Election Day with a sweet, sweet gift.
On Tuesday November 8, participating locations will be doling out free doughnuts (of your choice!) to all visitors sporting their "I Voted" stickers. So vote in the name of our nation's future — and if that doesn't feel like enough inspiration, then do it for the free doughnut. Besides, we'll be needing all the comfort food we can get tomorrow.
