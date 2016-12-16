Krispy Kreme & Nutella Just Made A Doughnut Baby

Doughnut mashups are nothing new in 2016. But the year is coming to a fast close — so now seems just about the right time to cue a final influx of these sweet collaborations. And leave it to Krispy Kreme to whip out what may be the most epic combo of the entire year. Yes, even the most doughnut-jaded jaws will drop for this one. Hot out the fryer this very morning, meet the stupendous, the glorious, Krispy Kreme Nutella doughnut.
Better known as the "Nutty Cocoa Ring Doughnut" (we prefer the former), this holiday gift from the dessert-for-breakfast gods came just in time for prime holiday consumption. The pairing, which now seems like a total no-brainer, will be the first partnership between the two beloved brands. It consists of a classic Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut smothered in Nutella and then topped off with bits of hazelnut crunches and a drizzle of chocolate icing.
And when Krispy Kreme's CMO expresses that this new mashup is "a flavor experience unlike any other," we actually believe it. We're bundling up now and heading out in 20-degree weather to find a participating location. See you there.
