Dunkin' Just Dropped New Holiday Doughnuts

Halloween was yesterday so today is basically Christmas already, right? Yes, now's the time when we either get super excited about, or are moaning and groaning over the sudden influx of red, sparkly everything. But, hold that thought. Dunkin' Donuts just released its official holiday menu and suddenly we don't care so much that it's only November 1.
In addition to the usual seasonal favorites (i.e. peppermint mochas and salted caramel lattes), they've added in a new flavor to sip with your mitten-clad hands. The newbie is a Créme Brulée Latte. And that's not even the best of it — Dunkin' has also whipped out two winter-fresh doughnuts: the Boston Kreme Croissant Donut and the Candy Cane Crunch Donut.
We've seen the croissant-doughnut trend this season, but this Candy Cane Crunch deal is a situation. Filled with vanilla-flavored buttercream, iced, and topped with a sprinkling of crushed candy cane — it's basically restoring our faith in fact the holidays always come early one bite at a time.
