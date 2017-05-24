There are many ways to entertain yourself after a long day at the office. You could pop open a bottle of red, park yourself on the couch, and watch hours of Andy Cohen interrogating RHOBH cast members. You could phone a friend, color-coordinate your closet, cook a fancy meal. Or, you could play with beauty products, because despite what some may say, they can be just as fun as creating a Bachelorette bracket or hitting up a bar. Don't believe us? Then you clearly need to try a bubble mask.
Last night, Reddit user ZeApollo shared two photos to the site of her bubble mask in process —and the results are too good. The photos say a lot without saying much at all. The left photo: Bored, unenthused, blah. The right: Pure unadulterated joy.
If you haven't tried a bubble mask before, let's break it down: The first photo is what you get after 30 seconds or so of wearing the mask. After that, the mask not only begins to fizzle and tingle, but expands and bubbles until you look like a fluffy cloud.
The morphing masks are traditional Korean beauty products that blew up on Instagram last year stateside. And they're more than fun gimmicks: They deep cleanse by infusing oxygen into your skin. Treatments that deliver lasting benefits and also make you a social media star? Count us all the way in.
