There are many ways to entertain yourself after a long day at the office. You could pop open a bottle of red, park yourself on the couch, and watch hours of Andy Cohen interrogating RHOBH cast members. You could phone a friend, colour-coordinate your closet, cook a fancy meal. Or, you could play with beauty products, because despite what some may say, they can be just as fun as creating a Bachelorette bracket or hitting up a bar. Don't believe us? Then you clearly need to try a bubble mask.