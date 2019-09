For a (very) limited time, snagging a pair of Form Sandals will also get you a free bottle of Côte polish, originally priced at $18. You can pick from one of five shades that the two companies have curated to pair perfectly with any and all of the sandals’ color options. There’s No. 9, a pale nude; No. 26, a bold pink-red; No. 38, a deep burgundy; No. 49, a rosy beige; and No. 71, a pastel sky blue. You won’t be able to pick just one, which is good, because you don’t get to — they’re chosen at random once you place your order. (You can also shop all five at Côte’s website , if there’s one color you absolutely must get your hands on.)