Nothing goes better with the coolest new sandals of the season than a fresh pedicure, and vice versa. Clearly, this fact is not lost on Everlane and Côte: The go-to online shop for versatile (yet minimalistic) basics has teamed up with the indie, eco-conscious nail color brand to offer a collaboration that’ll give you one more reason to hit Add to Bag on those strappy shoes you were already going to buy anyway.
For a (very) limited time, snagging a pair of Form Sandals will also get you a free bottle of Côte polish, originally priced at $18. You can pick from one of five shades that the two companies have curated to pair perfectly with any and all of the sandals’ color options. There’s No. 9, a pale nude; No. 26, a bold pink-red; No. 38, a deep burgundy; No. 49, a rosy beige; and No. 71, a pastel sky blue. You won’t be able to pick just one, which is good, because you don’t get to — they’re chosen at random once you place your order. (You can also shop all five at Côte’s website, if there’s one color you absolutely must get your hands on.)
here are the select #côteshop colors that we are teaming up with @everlane to promote #cleanersaferbeauty ? click the link in our bio for more colors! • • • • • • • #cleanersaferbeauty #fashion #art #nailpolish #beautybrand #healthyliving #manicure #nailart #fashiongirls #instafashion #vegan #fashionaddict #cotedazur #health #organic #pretty #likeforlike #like4like #followforfollow #instagood #instadaily #nyc #california #cleanbeauty #travel #traveljunkie #nailaddict #styleblog
And speaking of placing an order, that’s something you'll probably want to do as soon as possible, because only the first 1,000 purchases will be shipped out with a gratis toxin-free polish from Côte in tow. Frankly, we’re surprised the deal is still available. But trust us when we say that it won’t be for long.
