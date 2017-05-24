Pippa Middleton Is Reportedly Spending Her Honeymoon In This Private Island Resort

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews had a fairytale wedding last weekend. Everything from her gorgeous Giles Deacon lace gown, to Prince George and Princess Charlotte playing the roles of pageboy and flower girl, to the food offered at the reception seemed like a dream. And now, the newlyweds are reportedly spending their honeymoon in an equally magical private island resort in the Pacific. Were you expecting any less?
The Sun reported that Middleton and Matthews will spend a week in a resort in the Pacific island of Tetiaroa. The island was once owned by actor Marlon Brando and the resort, which opened its doors to the public in 2014, it's now commonly referred as "The Brando."
If this luxury resort sounds familiar, it's because former President Barack Obama was there for a month-long vacation earlier this year. Tetiaroa is also popular with celebrities such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who celebrated his 42nd birthday there last fall, and even royalty (once upon a time, the island used to be the summer residence of the Tahitian royal family).
Considering all the amenities the island resort offers, it's no surprise it has a lot of fans. First, The Brando consists of 35 identical thatched villas. Each includes an infinity pool, outdoor bath, and even a rocking chair for two. Needless to say, these accommodations sound amazing. On top of all that, the resort is also eco-friendly.
There's even a two-Michelin-star restaurant, Le Grand Véfour, and guests can enjoy activities such as snorkeling, paddle boarding, a bird discovery tour, Polynesia dance lessons, and even whale-watching between the months of July and October.
Now, feel free to watch the ad below and daydream that you're spending your vacation on this beautiful island.
