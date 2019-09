But it's not always all glitz and glamour for the Broadway star. "I never had skin problems until I moved to New York," she told us in an exclusive interview. "I was 25, and I couldn't really afford to go to a dermatologist — that subway fare, you know? — but pretty soon, I started to notice red bumps popping up on my cheeks and forehead. Maybe it was all the stage makeup, the travel, airplanes, different hotels, different climates, different running water. These have all become huge triggers for my constant rosacea."