You know the long, drawn-out Game of Thrones theme song? The one that lasts an entire minute and 41 seconds, yet you never fast-forward through it? In fact, you unabashedly hum along and make up words at the top of your lungs? (Come on, we know it can't just be us!)
Well, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth just took the Thrones theme song to the next level. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Chenoweth not only sang her own rendition, she gave it a twist worthy of the grandest opera houses — while holding some "Valyrian steel." Yep. We're pretty sure Chenoweth just cemented her status as a national treasure.
Watch the clip, below. Khaleesi would be proud!
