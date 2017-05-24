Watch Gwen Stefani Cheer Up Boyfriend Blake Shelton

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers about last night's season 12 finale of The Voice. Read at your own risk.
If you melted during Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's big smooch at the Billboard Music Awards last weekend, you'll probably love this.
Just a few days after taking home the BMA for Top Country Artist, Shelton's confidence was dealt a big blow. Despite having two finalists competing for the title of The Voice season 12 champ (Aliyah Moulden and Lauren Duski), the country crooner lost out to Team Alicia. Fellow coach Alicia Keys emerged victorious, with her finalist Chris Blue named as the music competition's latest winner.
Duski placed second, with Moulden in third, but Shelton was clearly stung by the loss. Good thing his pop star girlfriend was there to dry his proverbial tears.
"What do you feel like right now?” Stefani, the only coach to not have a contestant in the finals, asked Shelton.
“A loser,” he answered.
“I don’t think — I think you’re a winner still,” she told him.
"You do?" he asked, beaming at her. "I take it back. I feel like a winner now."
Aww. Team Gwake/Shefani/whatever we're calling them 4-EVA.
The pep talk worked, and before long Shelton was back in feeling-myself, gotta-boogie mode. Enjoy.
Unfortunately, the lovebirds of more than a year won't be reuniting next season. Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, both of whom performed on last night's finale, will be replacing Stefani and Keys for season 13. That's the way it crumbles, cookie-wise.
But fear not. We'll always have those Instagram PDAs.
