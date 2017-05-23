You'll Soon Be Able To Shop Cher's Glitzy Eye Look From The Billboard Awards

Cher is a legend — not like you need us to tell you that. The 71-year-old has been rocking the stage for 50 years without missing a beat. And through every performance, wig, and bodysuit, there's one thing that is always equally on-point: her makeup.
Through decades of beauty trends, you could always count on Cher to deliver something powerful, bright, and bold. And this weekend's Billboard Music Awards performance was no exception. While performing two of her greatest hits, Cher took the stage in sheer outfits that were, well, very Cher. Sure, most people couldn't keep their eyes off her heart-shaped nipple pasty, but we were staring at her eyes.
Advertisement
The glitter shadow was striking and when it caught the light, you couldn't pull your gaze away. By Monday morning we were ready to copy every inch of her look — so we were pleasantly surprised to find out it came from Marc Jacobs Beauty's brand-new eyeshadow palettes.
We're already huge fans of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eyeshadow Palette in The Lolita (which are sadly being discontinued), so we were stoked about this upgrade news. The Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Palettes launch this July and come in six different color schemes. And yes, the look Cher rocked on stage this weekend is included.
The colors include: Provocouture, a pink and bronze palette; Scandalust, a warm, rusty hued palette; Glambition, a neutral palette; Edgitorial, a funky green and smoky eye palette; Frivoluxe, a purple palette; and Smartorial, a blue and taupe palette. Sounds fitting for a pop queen, right?
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Palettes, $49, available in July 2017.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement