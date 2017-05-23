Nicki Minaj Just Started A Feud Between Ellen DeGeneres & Oprah

Ellen DeGeneres is probably the last person you'd expect to be involved in a beef of any kind. But if she did have beef with someone, it would be Oprah — at least, if Nicki Minaj had her way.
The rapper appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, and the conversation quickly turned to Minaj's song "No Frauds." The track is her response to Remy Ma's diss track "shETHER."
Of course, it's fitting that the host would want to discuss the song with Minaj — DeGeneres' name is dropped in the track. (The full line is "I am the generous Queen / Ask Ms. Ellen.")
Advertisement
And since DeGeneres has now been mentioned in two of Minaj's songs (the other being 2012's "Come On A Cone"), it's time for her to have beef of her own, right? At least, that's what she joked about during the interview.
"Should I have a beef with someone?" DeGeneres asked Minaj. "What should I do to get really entrenched into the rap game?"
Minaj responded by explaining that the first step is for DeGeneres to find her "rival." That's easier said than done, since the host claims to like everyone. But Minaj has the perfect suggestion for the subject of DeGeneres' beef: Oprah.
"You and Oprah are two amazing women," Minaj said to DeGeneres. "So what if you started getting jealous of her or something, and you throw a jab, or something, and then she throws one back..."
DeGeneres refused to call Oprah her rival, but she did play along with the suggestion.
"Somebody bring me my phone. I'm going to text her that we're in a feud," DeGeneres said of Oprah. "Bring me my phone for the commercial break, and then I'll tell her that you want me to hate her," the host said to Minaj. It's unlikely that Oprah and Ellen would ever enter an actual feud, but the segment is still pretty cute.
Advertisement