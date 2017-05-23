How World Leaders Have Responded To The Manchester Attack

Last night’s terror attack in Manchester, England has devastated the world. More than 20 people have been pronounced dead and about 59 people were hurt in the suicide bombing. Relatives are still looking for missing loved ones.
Musicians have expressed their shock and condolences, including Ariana Grande, who had just finished playing a concert at Manchester Arena, where the bomb went off.
British politicians have agreed to suspend campaigning for the general election until further notice. Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the terrorist attack, saying in a brief statement, “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack,” The Sun reported. “All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”
Ahead, a look into how world leaders have reacted to the tragedy.
