How World Leaders Have Responded To The Manchester Attack

Natalie Gil
Last night’s tragic terrorist attack in Manchester has devastated the world. 22 people have so far been pronounced dead and 59 hurt in the suicide bombing, and relatives are still looking for missing loved ones.
Musicians have expressed their shock and condolences, including Ariana Grande, who had just finished playing a concert at Manchester Arena, where the bomb went off.
British politicians have agreed to suspend campaigning for the general election until further notice. Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the “appalling terrorist attack” and in a brief statement said: “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack,” reported The Sun. “All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”
Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, praised the emergency services and asked people to join him for a vigil at 6pm in Manchester tonight.
London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted to say, "London stands with Manchester" and retweeted a tweet by the London Met Police that said more police officers will be found around the capital today.
Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said her thoughts were "with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured."
Leaders outside the UK have also reacted to the tragedy. Donald Trump said "evil losers" were behind the attack. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” said the US president. “So many young beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life."
Trump went on to say: "This wicked ideology must be obliterated – and I mean completely obliterated – and the innocent life must be protected. All civilised nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right our citizens to live in safety and in peace.”
President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, sent his condolences. "My heart is in Manchester this night. Our thoughts are with the victims."
French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted to say his thoughts were with the British people, adding that we must work together to combat terrorism.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her “sorrow and horror”, adding: “This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts. I assure the people in Britain: Germany stands by your side,” Reuters reported.
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians were shocked by the news and pleaded for people to keep the victims and the victims' families in their hearts.
Russian president Vladimir Putin said: “We strongly condemn this cynical, inhuman crime, and hope that those who ordered it will receive their deserved punishment," reported The Guardian. He also reiterated the country's willingness to cooperate with Britain on anti-terror measures.
The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, reportedly sent a message of solidarity to the Queen before a spokeswoman from the Chinese foreign ministry released a statement. It read: “The Chinese government feels shocked and is filled with sorrow over the explosion that has occurred in Manchester. We express our deepest condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathies to those who were injured and the bereaved families.”
