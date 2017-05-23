How World Leaders Have Responded To The Manchester Attack

My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city— Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017
London stands with Manchester - our thoughts are with all those killed and injured tonight and our brave emergency services. https://t.co/0al1LzXvXE— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 22, 2017
Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 23, 2017
My heart is in Manchester this night. Our thoughts are with the victims.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) May 23, 2017
J'adresse mes pensées au peuple britannique, aux victimes et à leurs proches. Nous menons ensemble le combat contre le terrorisme.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 23, 2017
Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017