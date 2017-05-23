Manchester Police Has Stopped Sharing Intelligence With The US Following Leaks

Update 10:00 am, 25 May 2017: The police investigating the attack have stopped sharing information with the US after details were leaked to the US media. The bomber's name was leaked just hours after the attack, leading Home Secretary Amber Rudd to say she was "irritated" and that "it should not happen again". The New York Times also published photos of debris from the scene. Greater Manchester Police said it wants to resume a two-way flow of information soon, the BBC reported.
The names of more victims have also become clear: Eilidh MacLeod, 14, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, young couple Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, Michelle Kiss, Elaine McIver and Wendy Fawell, 50.
Update 15:15 pm, 24 May 2017: Police are investigating a "network" of people responsible for the attack and are carrying out "extensive searches" across Manchester, the BBC reported. Four people have now been arrested, including the bomber's 23-year-old older brother.
More victims have also been named, including Nell Jones, 14, Alison Howe, 45, Lisa Lees, 47, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 51, and Martyn Hett, 29.
Update 7:00 am, 24 May 2017: British Prime Minister Theresa May said UK officials believe another terror attack is imminent, so the country is increasing the threat level from severe to critical. This means armed soldiers could potentially be deployed and substitute police officers at public events.
May also believes Salman Abadi, the 22-year-old man identified as the suspected suicide bomber by the authorities, may have belonged to a bigger network.
More victims have also been named, the BBC reported. These include Olivia Campbell, 15, Kelly Brewster, 32, and Marcin and Angelika Klis.
Update 17:45 pm, 23 May 2017: Police have named the suspected suicide bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. The BBC reported that he was born in Manchester and from a family of Libyan origin. A third victim has been named as 28-year-old John Atkinson.
Update 14:00 pm, 23 May 2017: So-called Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack via IS channels on the messaging app Telegram, the BBC reported. A second victim has been named as eight-year-old Saffie Roussos.
Update 12:02 pm, 23 May 2017: A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack, Greater Manchester Police said. He was arrested in Chorlton, a suburban of Manchester, near a Morrisons store by armed police, reported the BBC. More arrests and raids are predicted to follow.
With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester.— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017
The first victim has been named as Georgina Callander, 18, a student at Runshaw College in Lancashire, the BBC reported.
Update 7:20 am, 23 May 2017:
It is being reported by the BBC that 22 people have been killed as well as 59 injured in the suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena. Manchester Police say the male attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated.
Original Story follows.
At least 20 people are dead following reports of explosions at a concert featuring singer Ariana Grande in northern England, law enforcement officials told NBC News.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene after the blasts, which were first reported about 10:40 p.m., NBC News reported. It was not immediately clear what kind of explosions occurred, and sources stressed to NBC News that “information was preliminary and subject to change.”
A video on social media from inside the arena shows attendees screaming while fleeing the concert.
EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY? pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE— ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017
”Ariana is O.K.,” her publicist told The New York Times. “We are further investigating what happened.”
Video shows people running inside Manchester's Victoria Station after blast reported following Ariana Grande concert https://t.co/oyrooThOrR pic.twitter.com/o5A9Jnr6ER— ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017
“Ariana Grande had just gone behind the curtain and the lights came up when there was this massive bang and a big cloud of smoke,” a concert-goer told The Guardian.
Another concert-goer told The Manchester Evening News there was a blast at the back of the arena after the final song. “We saw young girls with blood on them, everyone was screaming and people were running,” Sasina Akhtar said.
Police advised people to avoid places around the Manchester Arena Monday night.
Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017
Grande, 23, is currently on an international tour supporting her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman. The tour was scheduled to continue on Thursday at the O2 Arena in London.
No further details were immediately available.
Check back for updates this breaking news story.
