broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. ?— Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 23, 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
God bless everyone who was at Ariana's concert! My prayers are with you all and poor sweet Ariana! This is heartbreaking ?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
I'm at a loss for words.— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) May 23, 2017
My heart goes out to all those affected by this senseless tragedy in Manchester.
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. ?— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. ??????— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
There are no words. This world. https://t.co/BJsmzoToWy— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017
wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E ?❤️??? @happyhippiefdn
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017