Entertainment World Reacts To The Tragedy In Manchester

Madison Medeiros
Update: Ariana Grande has responded to the tragedy at Manchester Arena on Twitter.
Original story follows.
An explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England has left 22 people dead and has injured 50 others, according to officials.
Reports have since confirmed that Grande was not injured.
Investigators are still searching for answers, according to CNN. “We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande concert last night,” police tweeted. “The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
The heartbreaking event has shaken the world. Among the concerned are a number of celebrities, including Grande’s friends, Lorde, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Hailee Steinfeld.
"Every musician feels sick and responsible tonight — shows should be safe for you," Lorde tweeted. "Truly a worst nightmare. Sending love to Manchester and Ari."
"What happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible," Jenner wrote. "Sending my love and prayers to those affected."
"My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight," Swift wrote. "I'm sending all my love."
"God bless everyone who was at Ariana's concert," Kardashian tweeted. "My prayers are with you all and poor sweet Ariana. This is heartbreaking."
"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K.," Minaj tweeted. "Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this."
"I'm at a loss for words," Steinfeld wrote. "My heart goes out to all those affected by this senseless tragedy in Manchester."
Drake said he had feared a similar attack might happen during his recent tour in Europe. "My condolences to all of the families affected and we will be praying for all of Manchester. Also I am praying on peace of mind for Ariana."
"I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight," Styles wrote. "Sending love to everyone involved."
"Broken hearted for the families tonight," Perry wrote. "Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world."
"No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester," Mars wrote. "I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel."
Lovato said she was, "tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators."
"There are no words," said Teigen.
Bieber tweeted #PrayForManchester.
"Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event!," wrote Cyrus. "My most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E."
"To all in Manchester... my heart and my soul is broken for every single victim and their families and friends," wrote Smith. "Hold each other close today and everyday. Love is the only answer to something this hateful."
Cher sent her "prayers... to the ppl of Manchester."
