Iskra Lawrence Makes An Important Point About Retouching With This Photo

You might be wondering who that random blonde girl is? Well it's me! About 6/7years ago. I might look different because I was a few dress sizes smaller but the main difference is... I'm HEAVILY retouched. That smooth a$$ skin? Not mine - a computer programme did that. The full thick hair - extensions. Push up bra Waist + legs + arms slimmed with a photoshop tool. No eye bags, well actually no nothing that makes me resemble the real me. And the WORST thing about it... I WANTED TO LOOK LIKE THIS!!! Yep I thought if I had 'perfected' images (like the ones I saw of other models) that I would book more jobs = would make me happy and successful. When in reality seeing retouched images of myself gave me even more insecurities and body image issues because I couldn't even look like or relate to the image of myself! So please NEVER EVER compare yourself to images you see, many aren't real. Perfect does NOT exist so trying to achieve that is unrealistic and editing your pictures will not make you happy. What's real is YOU, your imperfectly perfect self that's what makes you magical, unique and beautiful. ▶️My self-care Sunday this week is all about retouching (link to watch in my bio)? So I go into way more detail about these images and my experiences. #everyBODYisbeautiful
