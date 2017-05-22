You Can Actually Call The Number On This Kendall + Kylie T-Shirt

In a surprisingly old-school move, Kendall's number greets the caller with a pretty standard voicemail introduction; Kylie's line, meanwhile, leads with a fake-out, with the 19-year-old beauty mogul saying "Hello?" as if she were actually there. (Alas, it's pre-recorded.) In both cases, though, one can actually leave a message for either Jenner sister, if you're so inclined. The older Jenner told W she actually prefers texting to speaking on the phone, although, she conceded: "Sometimes you have to take the call — it's more personal and nothing is left to interpretation." But Kylie offered that the cell phone T-shirts, which retail for $95 each and prominently display an operational number in the front, "would just be a fun way to interact with our fans, so call us!"