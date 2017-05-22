Can anyone remember a time when Taylor Swift and Katy Perry weren't pop culture's most notorious enemies? It's hard when every day it seems like a new detail or instance occurs that puts another nail in their friendship coffin. Most recently, the director of Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, Joseph Kahn, shaded Katy Perry on Twitter. Specifically, Kahn had words to say about Perry's new single, "Swish, Swish," which may or may not be about her former friend. People like Swift squad member Ruby Rose want to stay out of the drama, but Kahn is all in.
"If you're gonna do a diss track, at least put a decent hook in it," the director, who's behind some of the most iconic music videos like Britney Spears' "Toxic," and even Katy Perry's "Waking Up In Vegas," said in a tweet.
If you're gonna do a diss track, at least put a decent hook in it.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) May 19, 2017
This isn't the first time Kahn has come to Swift's defense. When all that drama went down with Swift, Kanye, and Kim Kardashian, Kahn once again took to Twitter to protect the singer.
"I've worked with everybody. I don't need to work with anybody," he wrote. "Taylor is a rainbow in a swamp."
I've worked with everybody. I don't need to work with anybody. Taylor is a rainbow in a swamp. https://t.co/GXVzYKI09P— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016
As for whether or not "Swish, Swish" is about Perry's relationship with the "Bad Blood" singer, we're not getting a straight answer.
“‘Swish, Swish’ is that about anyone we know?” Jimmy Fallon asked last week when Perry appeared on The Tonight Show.
“I think it’s a great anthem for people whenever someone's trying to hold you down or bully you," she said after a very heavy pause.
Here are the lyrics that are causing such a stir:
"So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around / For more than a minute, get used to it/Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth / 'Cause I stay winning / Lay 'em up like/Swish, swish, bish/Another one in the basket / Can't touch this / Another one in the casket."
We'll let you make your own guesses about the song — just don't tell Joseph Kahn if you do.
