Strappy gowns and sheer detailing were the major style tropes on the red carpet (make that magenta carpet, technically speaking) at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. But there was a particular silhouette, one that we've definitely been utilizing for awhile , that made a number of cameos. It's a garment that gets ample play in off-duty styling, showing up regularly in street style and paparazzi shots of our favorite stars' ensembles. But it's not all that common on red carpets: A handful of celebs went with various iterations of the bra top for tonight's big event.