From Halsey's version, which perhaps looked the closest to an actual, traditional underwire undergarment, paired with a trench coat-esque skirt, to two different Cyrus' getups, the abs-baring trend was enthusiastically embraced this evening. It wasn't just a somewhat edgy styling decision for the occasion. There was a pragmatic rationale for the minimal styling up top, too: it was very hot, as a couple of stars noted, like presenter Nicole Scherzinger, who bemoaned the sticky temps on the step-and-repeat.