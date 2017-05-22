Strappy gowns and sheer detailing were the major style tropes on the red carpet (make that magenta carpet, technically speaking) at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. But there was a particular silhouette, one that we've definitely been utilising for awhile, that made a number of cameos. It's a garment that gets ample play in off-duty styling, showing up regularly in street style and paparazzi shots of our favourite stars' ensembles. But it's not all that common on red carpets: A handful of celebs went with various iterations of the bra top for tonight's big event.
From Halsey's version, which perhaps looked the closest to an actual, traditional underwire undergarment, paired with a trench coat-esque skirt, to two different Cyrus' getups, the abs-baring trend was enthusiastically embraced this evening. It wasn't just a somewhat edgy styling decision for the occasion. There was a pragmatic rationale for the minimal styling up top, too: it was very hot, as a couple of stars noted, like presenter Nicole Scherzinger, who bemoaned the sticky temps on the step-and-repeat.
Ahead, check out the range of bra tops that showed up on the Billboard Music Awards' magenta carpet.