According to the Indy Star, We Stand for ND spoke to the Notre Dame police chief to assure the most peaceful exit from the event. They urged students to stand up as Pence began his speech and walk away "quietly, in confidence, with your head up high, taking your time. Embrace the moment, maybe even hold hands/lock arms with those joining you." They walked through a specified exit and met outside the stadium, where a fellow student led them in their own turning of the tassel ceremony. They knew in advance that they would not be allowed back inside.