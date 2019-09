Betsy DeVos Was Booed During A Speech At A Historically Black College

DeVos has a history of defunding public schools in Michigan and now wants to cut the U.S. Department of Education’s budget by 13%, putting a small percentage of that money toward private school vouchers that act as scholarships to help kids to go to their school of choice. Ignoring the fact that studies on the effects of vouchers have mixed results, the proposed budget would strip money from public schools. She also called historically Black universities like Bethune-Cookman "pioneers" of school choice earlier this year, saying, "They are living proof that when more options are provided to students, they are afforded greater access and greater quality."