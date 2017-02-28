Here's Why Twitter Is Outraged At Betsy DeVos Yet Again

Inbox: @BetsyDeVosED statement on today's meeting with HBCU leaders pic.twitter.com/J7SvKFjlcB— adam harris (@AdamHSays) February 28, 2017
this is an actual serious question. Does Betsy DeVos know that Jim Crow happened?— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) February 28, 2017
What's next, Japanese American kids learned better because we could focus inside those camps? Good grief. https://t.co/xZkd8wGotD— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 28, 2017
I told my mom, who grew up in the Jim Crow South, that Betsy DeVos said HBCUs started bc of school choice—she laughed— Yukio Strachan (@boldandworthy) February 28, 2017
Shout-out to the pioneers of water fountain choice (cc @BetsyDeVos) pic.twitter.com/SuAdJO0hF6— delrayser (@delrayser) February 28, 2017
Next Betsy DeVos will praise slaves for being "entrepreneurial self starters"— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 28, 2017
Is @BetsyDeVos seriously unaware that for most of U.S. history, these were by law the ONLY schools black people could go to?— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) February 28, 2017
BETSY DEVOS: the great thing about having separate water fountains was african americans got to choose to drink from other water fountains— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) February 28, 2017
Betsy Devos: "The great thing about the Negro League was that it gave black baseball players a choice of where to play."— kris (@notarealchris) February 28, 2017
Huge congrats to Betsy DeVos for firing off her first official hot take that Segregation Was Actually Good For Black Students. More tk— Eric Wheeler (@ericthewheeler) February 28, 2017