Nevermind those single-horned whimsical beasts that made their way to your local Starbucks earlier this month. Creme & Sugar cafe, located in California is hoping to be part of your world. The Anaheim-based restaurant first made headlines in 2016 after we became obsessed with their pink-hued “Unicorn Hot Chocolate.” A sweet, comforting update on a classic wintertime concoction, overflowing with colorful marshmallows. Leave it to California to come up with possibly The Greatest Winter Beverage Of All Time.
Now, the cafe’s owner Joanna Czikalla has rolled out several fun treats for the summer. As reported by Cosmopolitan, Creme & Sugar now serves up several blue, green, pink, and purple drinks and desserts. Our favorite little mermaid would approve. With their quicky, colorful details, these treats are sure to be a hit with the Instagram set and a sweet spot for any mermaid lover.
"I've been planning mermaid [desserts] since back in the winter time, when I was doing the unicorn [menu items]. I thought I couldn't do mermaid until mermaid season," she explained to Cosmopolitan.
Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? (sorry, that’s my last Little Mermaid reference, cross my heart). But seriously these colors were made for Instagramming.
Earlier this month, we got to the bottom of our adult obsessions with unicorns, mermaids, and other mythical beings. It turns out this fixation with mermaids, unicorns, and dragons harken back far further than many of us realize.
“In the 18th century, the smartest men in the world were running around trying to find unicorns and mermaids and monstrosities,” said Vaughn Scribner, an assistant history professor at the University of Central Arkansas. “Our society has always shared a wondrous hope that maybe a whimsical notion could be proven true.”
So there you have it, you're simply an optimist. So the next time someone teases you for being “girly” or “childish” simply for being curious about such things, be sure to share that fact with them while sipping on one of Creme & Sugar's shakes.
